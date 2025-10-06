Lakeland will pave over historic bricks on Easton Drive after repeated flood damage

LAKELAND, Fla. — Drivers who use Easton Drive in Lakeland could soon see smoother and safer rides ahead.

Six years ago, Easton Drive underwent a brick street restoration project, where the asphalt surface was removed to reveal and restore the original brick roadway.

“We love the look of the brick. We love living in a historic neighborhood, but unfortunately over the last year and a half our road just hasn’t held up under the heavy rain,” said Kathyrn Adeney.

Adeney who lives on Easton Drive, said every time there is a downpour the road becomes severely flooded.

“It’ll look like a raging river. I actually have come out during a heavy rain and seen someone taking a wakeboard down the street, riding very successfully,” said Adeney.

The heavy rain has repeatedly washed out sections of the road, weakening the brick foundation and creating hazardous conditions for drivers. Adeney said last summer her vehicle was badly damaged from a pothole caused by the brick erosion.

“Ripped the plastic covering off the bottom of the car and later when the rain cleared up, we saw a 2-foot hole in the road that is what our car had bottom out on. We just couldn’t see it during the heavy rain,” Adeney said.

Despite crews quickly patching up the brick street, after every storm, the City of Lakeland is now planning to repair the damaged road for good.

Easton Drive, from Fairmount Avenue to Buckingham Avenue will be repaved with asphalt. Some neighbors are all for it but worry a smoother surface will cause more speeding.

“Please put a four-way stop at Fairmount and Easton because when you pave the additional section that’s just going to encourage the speeding and in spite of the good efforts that [speed] hump serves no functional purpose,” said George Lindsey.

Before paving begins, crews will install concrete ribbon tie-ins at the intersecting streets. Those will help smooth the transition between the existing brick areas and the new asphalt.

“As sad as this to see the brick go, we understand that the City can’t keep coming out and replacing our street every time there is a heavy rain,” Adeney said.

There’s no start date for repaving yet. The City is awaiting purchase order approvals for the new fiscal year before proceeding.



