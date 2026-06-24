Man arrested for fatal Polk County hit-and-run ATV crash: PCSO

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said it has arrested a man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run ATV crash from April.

On April 23, Brandon Moran, 39, of Polk City was found on Fussell Road near Polk City. PCSO said the man was deceased, and near the 4-wheeler he had been riding.

Detectives were able to determine the make and model of a Hyundai Sonata and locate the vehicle about 11 miles from the crash site, PCSO.

Through investigation, PCSO said it determined Richard Slaughter, 52 of Lakeland was the driver of the vehicle.

Slaughter faces multiple charges, including leaving the scene of a crash involving death.