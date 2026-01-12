Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man convicted in Polk Co. for leadership role in 'Sex Money Murder Gang': Florida AG

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said an Orlando man was convicted in Polk County for his leadership role in the “Sex Money Murder” gang.

Officials said 36-year-old Hernando Thompson Jr. was found guilty of one count of racketeering, one count of conspiracy to commit racketeering and three counts of directing criminal gang activities.

The statement from Uthmeier’s office said Thompson’s case is related to a 2022 investigation by Tampa Bay 28's Rebecca Petit, where 12 other members of the “Sex Money Murder” gang were arrested and prosecuted.

Thompson had an outstanding arrest warrant and turned himself in to the authorities in 2025, per the report.

Officials said evidence presented in the Polk County trial, which lasted from Jan. 5 to Jan. 8, showed Thompson “exercised leadership over all gang operations in Florida.”

Thompson is currently in custody awaiting sentencing, and officials said he faces a maximum possible sentence of five consecutive life terms, one for each of the charges on which he was convicted.

