Man on the run apprehended and charged with second-degree murder in fatal shooting: PCSO

DAVENPORT, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said it has apprehended the man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Davenport on Tuesday.

PCSO said it had arrested Angel Gonzalez-Morales for second-degree murder on Thursday.

PCSO said they responded to reported gunshots in the area of Home Suites near the I-4 and US 27 interchange around 9:40 p.m.

Deputies found a man, identified as Elijah Johnson, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. PCSO said he we taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.

Witnesses reported hearing a gunshot and saw a suspect run to a red sedan occupied by another person.

PCSO said a witness saw the car stop a short time later, and the suspect then got out of the sedan and ran into the woods.

PCSO found the red sedan at a McDonald's near US Highway 27 and Sand Mine Road a short time later. The driver and owner of the vehicle, Angle Efrain-Reillo, 39, was taken into custody.

PCSO said when deputies located Gonzalez-Morales on Thursday, they found a clear plastic baggie containing 16 grams of Fentanyl. As a result, he was arrested for trafficking in Fentanyl in addition to the second-degree murder charge.

