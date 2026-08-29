Pedestrian killed in crash on Dundee Road near Winter Haven: PCSO

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A 78-year-old man was killed Friday night after being struck by a car on Dundee Road between Winter Haven and Dundee, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO).

Deputies said the crash happened around 9:55 p.m. on State Road 542 near Overlook Drive.

A 2007 Toyota Camry was traveling eastbound on Dundee Road when the pedestrian attempted to cross from the south side of the roadway to the north side, according to a news release.

The victim was carrying a flashlight at the time of the crash, but deputies said the driver did not see him until impact. PCSO said the collision occurred about 500 feet away from the nearest crosswalk.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to PCSO, neither impairment, speed nor distracted driving appear to be factors in the crash, and no charges are expected at this time.

The eastbound lanes of Dundee Road were closed for nearly three hours during the investigation.