WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFTS) — A person rescued from a burning home in Winter Haven on Friday night died after being transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, Winter Haven police confirmed Saturday, noting that firefighters encountered difficult conditions inside the home while searching for occupants.

The Winter Haven Fire Department responded around 8:43 p.m. to reports of smoke coming from a home at 445 1st St. S., according to city officials.

Winter Haven Public Safety Dept. Deadly house fire at 445 First St. S in Winter Haven

Firefighters arrived within four minutes of receiving the call and immediately entered the home to search for anyone inside.

According to the fire department, a large accumulation of belongings made it difficult for crews to navigate the structure.

Despite the obstacles, firefighters located one occupant approximately 10 feet inside the home and removed the person from the burning structure.

The occupant was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Winter Haven police later confirmed the person died at the hospital Friday night.

Authorities have not released the victim's identity.

The Winter Haven Fire Department said crews brought the fire under control in less than 15 minutes.

Winter Haven Fire Chief Drew Neubrand praised firefighters for their quick response and rescue efforts.

"Our thoughts are with the resident and their loved ones," Neubrand said. "I'm proud of how quickly our crews entered the home and worked through difficult conditions to find and rescue the occupant."

Winter Haven Public Safety Dept. Deadly house fire at 445 First St. S

The Florida State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the fire.

Officials have not announced what caused the blaze or provided additional information about the extent of the damage to the home.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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