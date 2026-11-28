BARTOW, Fla. — A Christian prayer march from Bartow City Hall to a local mosque drew three participants Friday, while about 150 people gathered in support of the mosque and its Muslim community.

The march was organized by Timothy Coe, who said he wanted to show that Christians could stand up for their faith without expressing hate.

“We can stand in prayer, and we can stand in the same love and the same kindness that Jesus showed. We don’t have to agree. We can just tell you how good Jesus is and we can pray for you and love you,” Coe said.

The march covered about 1.2 miles from Bartow City Hall to Masjid Al-Nur Mosque.

But a much larger crowd gathered to show support for the mosque. Lauren Smith, who helped organize the gathering, said she believes the march could make members of the Muslim community feel intimidated.

“If anybody wanted to pray over me and my faith, if they came to my place of worship and did it, it wouldn't feel like love. It would feel like intimidation,” Smith said.

Coe said his intention was to pray, not confront the mosque or its members.

“We can disagree and I can still show love and we still don’t have to be hateful, but I’m still going to pray to my God,” he said.

Friday’s demonstration comes 11 days after Imam Sajid Bhuiya’s prayer was interrupted during a Bartow City Commission meeting.

Bhuiya had been invited to deliver the meeting’s opening invocation. As he began to pray, some people in the audience interrupted by shouting the Lord’s Prayer.

The incident sparked controversy and renewed discussion about religious freedom and the inclusion of different faiths in public meetings.

Bhuiya said he was overwhelmed by the turnout at Friday’s gathering.

“When I saw this number it was astonishing it was surprising. I did not expect this many people coming in support of the mosque. Really appreciate it,” he said.