BARTOW, Fla. — Some residents of a Bartow mobile home park are worried they could lose their homes as the city considers a $9 million purchase of the property for redevelopment.

Saara Goldman, who lives at S-P Mobile Home Park, says she was emotional when she learned about the city's proposal. She says the park is one of the few places her family can afford.

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Bartow mobile home park residents fear displacement

“I cried. I don't know what me and my daughter and the rest of us are going to do. Can't afford to live anywhere else,” Goldman said.

Goldman says her daughter attends school nearby, and she worries about finding another affordable place to live and how they would get there. She says the park is home to families with children, older adults and people living with disabilities.

“There’s hardly any homes in Bartow alone, but I think that most of the people out here would end up homeless,” Goldman said.

The city wants to purchase the approximately 12-acre property, which includes about 100 mobile home lots. City leaders envision a mixed-use development that could include affordable workforce housing, retail and office space.

Bartow City Manager Mike Herr says the property is one of the city's most blighted areas and believes redevelopment could create new opportunities near downtown.

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“It’s one of the worst blighted conditions in Bartow and so when you have a condition like that, you have a choice. Do you choose to live with it and let everything further decay or do you try to do something about it?” Herr said.

The proposed $9 million purchase has also raised questions about the cost and how the city plans to pay for it.

Herr says the purchase would be funded through the city's Community Redevelopment Agency using money from an $18 million borrowing plan. He says an independent appraisal is still pending and the city could negotiate a lower purchase price depending on the results.

The city is also considering setting aside rental income generated by the property to help residents transition to other housing.

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“We won't be putting people out on the street. It's not going to happen overnight. People can still keep their kids in school and we're going to be very empathetic as we move forward,” Herr said.

However, a formal relocation plan has not yet been finalized.

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Goldman hopes city leaders reconsider the proposal, saying residents deserve a place to call home.

"People like us need somewhere to stay. It's not worth building a small town and putting people out of a place to live over it."

The proposed purchase is scheduled for discussion at the Community Redevelopment Agency's December 2 meeting.



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Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.

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. Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.