DAVENPORT, Fla. — WATCH LIVE BELOW:

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting of an 18-year-old Thursday morning in Davenport on Captiva Drive.

Sheriff Grady Judd said the shooting occurred at an Airbnb party at an apartment complex.

Judd said they are seeking witnesses to the crime.

Stay with WFTS and Tampa 28 for more details as they become available.