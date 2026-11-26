DAVENPORT, Fla. — WATCH LIVE BELOW:
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting of an 18-year-old Thursday morning in Davenport on Captiva Drive.
Sheriff Grady Judd said the shooting occurred at an Airbnb party at an apartment complex.
Judd said they are seeking witnesses to the crime.
Stay with WFTS and Tampa 28 for more details as they become available.
MacDill Air Force Base housing lawsuit grows to 105 military families alleging unsafe conditions, mold
A lawsuit against the company managing privatized housing at MacDill Air Force Base has more than doubled in size, with 105 military families now alleging they lived in unsafe and unhealthy conditions. The amended complaint represents more than 450 people and spans 924 pages.