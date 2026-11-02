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Driver injured after vehicle plowed through front window of Winter Haven daycare

Winter Haven Police Department (WHPD) said a vehicle crashed through a daycare's front window.
Vehicle plowed through front window of Winter Haven daycare
Winter Haven vehicle into daycare
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WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Five children were taken to the hospital for evaluation Monday morning after a car crashed into a daycare in Winter Haven.

Winter Haven Police and fire crews responded at 11:13 a.m. to a crash involving a car and a Citrus Connection bus along Havendale Boulevard.

Authorities say the collision caused the car to leave the roadway and crash through the front of Private Christian School Child Care at 1590 Havendale Boulevard Northwest.

Police say everyone inside the daycare was accounted for. Five children were transported to the hospital to be evaluated for possible minor injuries.

An employee at a pawn shop next door witnessed the crash and called 911.

“I’m about to open the door when I see the sedan hit the building, and I just turn around and I'm like, I got to grab the phone and call 911,” witness George Aguilar said.

Authorities say the children's parents were contacted. The driver of the vehicle was also taken to the hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Watch video from the scene:

Vehicle plowed through front window of Winter Haven daycare

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