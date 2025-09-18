Polk County School District Seeks input as it considers rezoning options

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County School District is considering major changes to high school attendance boundaries. These changes could impact where thousands of students will go to school in the Fall of 2026.

You can make sure your voice is heard at the District's Town Hall Meeting.

The district is considering three rezoning options. Click here to read through those proposals.

District leaders say the change is necessary to address the overwhelming growth in the county and alleviate overcrowding at certain schools.

Amy and Karl Foelsche from South Lakeland said this is bad timing for their family.

“She was very upset and so am I,” Amy Foelsche said.

She explained that her daughter is in 8th grade and will start high school in one year. The family bought their home in South Lakeland so their daughter could attend George Jenkins High School. With the new rezoning proposals, that may no longer be an option.

District officials said explosive growth in the county is the reason for the change.

Josh Mclemore with Polk County Public Schools said, “Polk County continues to see exponential growth in residential terms.”

According to Mclemore, the growth is leaving several schools overcrowded. The goal is to alleviate some of that overcrowding, which Polk County teachers say is much needed.

Kat Nickel said, “As an English teacher, I’m not grading 25 essays per class. I’m grading 38 essays per class, and then times that by six classes. I had roughly 212 students at any given time.”

District leaders are gathering feedback on the rezoning options. They are hosting a series of town halls. The meetings are scheduled as follows:



Northeast Region: September 18, Ridge Community High auditorium. 5:30 p.m.

Southeast Region: September 25, McLaughlin Academy of Excellence cafeteria, 5:30 p.m.

Virtual Town Hall: October 2, livestream on the district's YouTube channel, 5:30 p.m.