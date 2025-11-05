Sara Roberts McCarley elected as the next mayor of Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. — Sara Roberts McCarley is projected to be the next mayor of Lakeland. With 100% of the precincts reporting, she received 5,970 total votes.

“I am grateful to the citizens of Lakeland for electing me as Mayor. Lakeland has been led by many great public servants, and I am humbled to continue to serve this community that is my home,” McCarley said.

Four candidates were vying for the open mayor's seat in Lakeland, after Bill Mutz declined to seek a third term. The candidates were McCarley, Cedrick Valrie, Kaitlin Kramer, and Kay Klymko.

Voters hit the polls Tuesday wanting to do their part in choosing their city’s leader.

"I think we can express our freedoms most locally. To me, it's just a great way of expressing my freedom. Here in the City of Lakeland, I love my city. I grew up in this city. I just want to see it continue to grow and prosper,” said Gene Palm.

Four municipalities in Polk County held elections, Auburndale, Fort Meade, Lakeland and Winter Haven.

The Polk County Supervisor of Elections said turnout in Lakeland's municipal elections typically range in the mid-teens to low 20s. For some voters, the low turnout is what drives them to the polls.

"It's a civic responsibility. We're fortunate in this country that we can do that. People want to complain about who their city leaders are. Well,you get an opportunity to vote to help decide that,” said Charles Lee.

McCarley has served as a Lakeland city commissioner since 2019. She has also served as Mayor Pro Tem three times, she is the Vice Chairman of the Polk Transportation Planning Organization, President of the Ridge League of Cities, Chairman of the Citrus Connection Transit, and the City of Lakeland’s Legislative Committee Chairman.

McCarley said affordable housing and infrastructure needs are her top priority as mayor. Neighbors agree that those are the key issues they want leaders to address.

"The infrastructure focus is a big thing. I think that's a big focus and affordable housing. The city's booming now and it's getting overwhelming. I've been here my whole entire life, and it just feels like we really need to take control of this,” said Kenady Sky.

Ashley Troutman and Mike Musick were elected as Lakeland city commissioners.

