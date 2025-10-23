Students take over Haines City government for a day

HAINES CITY, Fla. — Haines City opened its chambers to a different kind of meeting; one led by students.

On Thursday, students from Ridge Community High School and Haines City High School took on the roles of mayor, city commissioners and citizens, as part of a mock city commission meeting.

Jesus Perez said his position as city attorney made him more aware of how involvement in city government affects your quality of life.

“We have all these concerns about, why can't we do this? There’s not a lot of things to do here. But if they come to these meetings and they get involved and they have their voices heard, especially the youth, I feel like they would be more into consideration of doing things and voting things for us,” Perez said.

The agenda included community issues that the students selected themselves, including establishing a curfew for the youth, a new skate park, and a discussion about whether students should be given the opportunity to share ideas or concerns at city hall.

Teachers said the hands-on experience helps students see how civic participation shapes their city.

“They don't know what goes on in government. I think a lot of people, even adults, just take advantage that things happen. Like, oh I’m going to go to an event, and they never think of behind the scenes. So, our students got to see it from the point of, you’re now in charge of it,” said Tracey Downey, Advisor for Ridge Community High School’s Civics Leadership Academy.

It is all part of Florida City Week. The annual initiative highlights the workings of the city's government and aims to bring residents and city officials together.

“This brings us closer together. I encourage our students to get involved in city government and our citizens to get involved in city government because you will learn more and more the more you attend,” said Morris West, Mayor of Haines City.

Some students say the experience sparked future ambitions.

"What I want for my future is to be a public servant. I have many aspirations, it could be either as a representative, or city attorney or the mayor,” said Perez.

Florida City Week runs until Oct. 26.



