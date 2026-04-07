Suspect shot in deputy-involved shooting in Lakeland: PCSO

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said the deadly incident task force is investigating a deputy-involved shooting.

The shooting happened at the 2900 block of Socrum Loop Road West in Lakeland.

PCSO said no deputies were injured and the suspect was shot.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will brief the media at 9 p.m.

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