WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Seven-month-old Ariya Gibson captivates everyone with her joyful giggles and happy demeanor.

“She is so bubbly, she’s so smiley all the time. She loves to just play in her little bouncy. She’s just a really happy baby,” said Hannah Gibson.

Her mother, Hannah, says behind Ariya's big smile is a warrior spirit.

Watch full report from Rebecca Petit

Winter Haven infant born premature with heart condition is finalist for Baby of the Year

“She is definitely our little warrior for sure. She shows us and teaches us so many things. Just patience and we had to have a lot of faith during that time,” Hannah said.

Ariya was born a month prematurely and spent nearly a month in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

“She was born with two teeth, even being a premature baby and she was diagnosed with a heart condition called ventricular tachycardia. It’s where the heart beats just way too fast, so she’s on some heart medication three times a day. She’s had it rough the past 6 1/2 months,” Hannah said.

The Gibsons said Ariya has come a long way from the NICU, catching up in weight to other infants her age. They are cherishing every milestone, entering Ariya into the Baby of the Year competition.

“It would be nice to have a local Polk County baby win a national competition,” Hannah said.

The winner crawls away with $25,000. The contest isn’t just about shining a light on babies, but it benefits Baby2Baby, a national nonprofit that provides essential items like diapers, formula and clothing to children living in poverty.

“Seeing how strong that she was, and she fought through the whole experience, it just made us see her and see life in a whole different light and we’re just proud to have her as our daughter,” said Derek Gibson.

You can vote to help Ariya claim the Baby of the Year title. Voting ends for her category on Thursday at 7 p.m.



Share Your Story with Rebecca



Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.

Contact Rebecca Petit First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.