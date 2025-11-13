Winter Haven leaders outline vision for sustainable growth amid rapid population boom

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Winter Haven leaders are working towards a sustainable future as the city continues to see unprecedented growth.

Over the last decade, the population of Winter Haven has doubled, with 61,000 now calling it home, according to the Bureau of Economic and Business Research.

“I came from South Florida. I can tell you that the quality of life here is so much better,” said George Garbalosa.

At the 2025 State of the City Address, leaders shared how they are balancing growth with sustainability.

City Manager T. Michael Stavres said Winter Haven is in a Renaissance period and leaders are focusing on key areas: economic stability, quality of life, infrastructure, environmental stewardship, community safety and responsible government.

The City has made major investments in quality-of-life projects, from Chain of Lakes Park to the Winter Haven Recreation and Cultural Center.

“Four new artificial turf baseball fields. All new amenities right on the lake. A beautiful, beautiful facility that not only serves the needs of our local residents but is also an economic engine and bringing people to our community. It’s really about bringing tournaments and sporting events,” Stavres said.

One resident believes expanding public transit would greatly improve the quality of living, and she is happy to learn a new circulator route is coming to Winter Haven.

“Whether you’re going to the doctor's office, the grocery store or wherever, transit is a big issue. So being able to see it expand from downtown to the hospitals and other areas,” said Shandha Woodard.

Leaders said the crime rate is at an all-time low in Winter Haven and it is partly due to more neighborhood initiatives and hiring a total of nine new officers this year and last fiscal year.

“I feel safe coming here downtown and walking around, even at night, which is not something you can say about other cities in this area,” Garbalosa said.

But growth doesn’t come without challenges. Stavres said the City’s top challenges are growth management and workforce recruitment.

“We’re trying to do everything we can to recruit people. Make sure that they are paid fairly. They have a healthy benefit package. And that we are investing in them once we have them, through their professional development,” Stavres said.

The City of Winter Haven recently hired a community engagement manager to reach out and engage with residents who are new to the area.



Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it's had on some of our most vulnerable populations.

