WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Frustrated neighbors say a neglected building in Spring Lake Plaza in Winter Haven is not only an eyesore, but it's a hazard.

It was the view that sealed the deal for Bette Hoffman and her husband when they first moved into their Winter Haven condo six years ago.

WATCH: Winter Haven residents frustrated over delayed action on burned-out restaurant site

Neighbors concerned over abandoned building

“We looked at this view and that is our million-dollar view, and we fell in love,” Hoffman said.

For the last four years, Hoffman says the scenery has been comprised after a fire gutted the inside of Floridino’s restaurant in the plaza across the street.

“I thought after the fire, that it would be rebuilt or torn down. Nothing has happened,” said Hoffman.

The property has remained untouched since the 2021 fire. Neighbors said they've complained to the City multiple times about the structure’s decay, safety concerns, and lack of maintenance.

“It’s an eyesore, it’s code violations, it’s depreciating my land. We just spent $1.2 million in redoing our building, putting in new windows, painting it, and updating it,” Hoffman said.

As the building continues to deteriorate, Hoffman said homeless people are now using it.

“The white part over there that’s the trash container, that was their public bathroom. We would sit here and watch people living there and using that,” Hoffman said.

Last year, the City’s Code Compliance Division deemed the structure unsafe when half of the building collapsed following Hurricane Milton.

The property owners, Landmark Investments Inc. and Steven Adams, were ordered by the magistrate to have the site demolished by August 15, 2025. Since the deadline has passed, city leaders said they will now take over the demolition.

“The $250 per day fee for not getting the demolition, is in place. That started on the 16th after the deadline. City staff is actively working to develop a plan to take care of the demolition from our end. The cost of that will be billed back to the property owner,” said Katrina Hill, spokesperson for the City of Winter Haven.

Neighbors said after years of delay, they want to see the building torn down as soon as possible.

“Time is of the essence; hurricane season does not wait. So that’s our concern,” said Mary Makovec.