Person detained on homicide, arson charges after fatal camper fire in Nokomis

<b>Sarasota County Sheriff's Office</b>
NOKOMIS, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) detained 44-year-old Juanita M. Pendell in connection with a homicide and arson investigation.

Deputies said just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, the Sarasota County Fire Department (SCFD) and the Nokomis Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to 255 North Tamiami Trail for a camper fire. Crews saw one person unconscious and not breathing when they entered.

Life-saving measures were attempted, but the man was pronounced dead at 1:48 a.m.

This is an ongoing investigation.

