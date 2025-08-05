Person detained on homicide, arson charges after fatal camper fire in Nokomis

NOKOMIS, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) detained 44-year-old Juanita M. Pendell in connection with a homicide and arson investigation.
Deputies said just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, the Sarasota County Fire Department (SCFD) and the Nokomis Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to 255 North Tamiami Trail for a camper fire. Crews saw one person unconscious and not breathing when they entered.
Life-saving measures were attempted, but the man was pronounced dead at 1:48 a.m.
This is an ongoing investigation.
