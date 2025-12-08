Suspect arrested after woman shot in face, man in the chest in Bradenton: MCSO

BRADENTON, Fla. — Manatee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) announced Monday the arrest of a suspect in a shooting in Bradenton early on Dec. 7.

Deputies arrested 26-year-old Exzavion Richardson, who is accused of shooting a 32-year-old woman in the face and a 41-year-old man in the chest.

According to MCSO, shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a report of the shooting of two people in 3100 block of 11th Street Court East in Bradenton.

MCSO said deputies found both victims suffering from gunshot wounds, and the suspected shooter had fled the scene prior to their arrival. They were both hospitalized. The woman was later listed in stable condition, and the man’s injury was minor, and he has been since released from the hospital, according to MCSO.

Richardson was found in a vehicle several blocks away and detained during a traffic stop, per MCSO.

Multiple witnesses interviewed during the investigation identified Richardson as the man who came to the home looking for someone he claimed owed him money, MCSO said. Witnesses reported to deputies Richardson shot the man, then shot the woman who was also standing outside the home.

Richardson now faces two counts of attempted murder, home invasion robbery, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The investigation is ongoing.