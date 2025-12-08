12-year-old missing from the Bradenton area after running away from home: MCSO

BRADENTON, Fla. — Manatee County Sheriff's Office said it is looking for Layla Watson, 12. She ran away from her home in the 1200 block of 51st Avenue East in Bradenton just before 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Watson was last seen wearing cut-off jean shorts, an unknown color top and sliver shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at 941-747-3011.