1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Bradenton: MCSO

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said they are investigating an officer-involved shooting during a standoff that resulted in one death in Bradenton.

MCSO said at approximately 6 p.m. on Sept. 10, deputies responded to a residence in the area of the 800 block of 63rd Ave. W. to serve a search warrant related to an ongoing armed robbery investigation.

Deputies said upon arrival, a person behind a closed door opened fire on deputies, prompting the deployment of the SWAT team.

According to the report, during negotiations with the barricaded suspect, the person fired additional shots at deputies. Deputies said SWAT members returned fire, fatally wounding the suspect.

No deputies were injured during the incident. The person's name will be released after notification to his next of kin.