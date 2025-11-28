Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Driver killed after vehicle hits bridge pillar and catches fire on I-75

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said troopers are investigating a fatal crash on Thursday afternoon on northbound Interstate 75 near mile marker 190 in Sarasota County.

Troopers said the vehicle traveled off the roadway, entered the grass shoulder, and collided with a bridge pillar for South Moon Pass.

The vehicle became engulfed in flames, and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to FHP.

This is an ongoing investigation.

