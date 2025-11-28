Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fatal crash on South River Road in Englewood: FHP

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said there was a fatal crash in Sarasota County on Friday morning.

FHP said the crash happened in Englewood at the intersection of South River Road and Pine Street at approximately 4:20 a.m. on Nov. 28

All roads are open at the scene.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

