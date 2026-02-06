Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Woman accused of killing her two exes appears in court

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Manatee County clerk of courts said Susan Avalon is required to appear at a case management conference in March.

Avalon is accused of killing two of her exes on Wednesday in two separate counties. The court appearance, scheduled for March 26, will deal with the charges she faces for the death of her ex, David Scott, who was killed at his home in Bradenton.

While investigating his death, detectives uncovered the death of Avalon's second ex in Hillsborough County, who was also shot.

Avalon has entered a plea of not guilty.

