One person injured in Sarasota fire

The victim was airlifted to a local hospital.
SARASOTA, Fla. — One person was injured in a house fire on Clark Road in Sarasota on Sunday, according to a county spokesperson.

Crews responded to a structure fire on the 6900 block of Clark Road just before 6 a.m. They were able to put the fire out by 6:15 a.m, according to officials.

One person was airlifted to a local hospital with injuries, officials said.

