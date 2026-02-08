One person injured in Sarasota fire

SARASOTA, Fla. — One person was injured in a house fire on Clark Road in Sarasota on Sunday, according to a county spokesperson.

Crews responded to a structure fire on the 6900 block of Clark Road just before 6 a.m. They were able to put the fire out by 6:15 a.m, according to officials.

One person was airlifted to a local hospital with injuries, officials said.