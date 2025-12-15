2 killed in I-75 Sarasota County crash, driver charged with DUI manslaughter

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), two people were killed Sunday afternoon in a crash on northbound I-75 in Sarasota County, and an Ohio man has been arrested on DUI manslaughter charges.

Troopers said the crash happened around 3:39 p.m. near mile marker 203. Investigators said a Toyota Camry driven by 48-year-old Fred Matthew Donalson of Ohio collided with a Nissan Pathfinder traveling in the same direction.

After impact, the Pathfinder veered off the roadway and struck a tree. The driver, a 69-year-old man from Pensacola, and a female passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

Donalson was not injured and was arrested at the scene on DUI manslaughter charges. He was booked into the Sarasota County Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation.