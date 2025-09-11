3 arrested in killing of 15-year-old Kayvon Dunbar: Bradenton PD

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Bradenton Police Department (BPD) said three suspects were arrested in the murder of 15-year-old Kayvon Dunbar.

BPD said on Aug. 25, officers responded to a shooting on the 400 block of 11th Ave. E. and found Dunbar suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.

Dunbar later died from his injuries at the hospital, and the investigation into his death led police to arrest three suspects, aged 15, 17 and 18 years old.

Police said detectives determined that the three suspects and Dunbar were all at the home of the incident on Aug. 25.

Detectives said the four made a plan to rob one of their drug dealers, a man, and invited him over.

The report said one of the individuals involved approached the dealer's car and attempted to distract him. However, the man noticed the other three involved, who were wearing masks, approaching.

BPD said two of the suspects were carrying guns. The dealer fired toward the suspects in self-defense, and one suspect returned fire.

Because Dunbar was killed in the commission of an attempted armed robbery, the other three were charged with felony murder.

The State Attorney’s Office will determine if they will be charged as adults.