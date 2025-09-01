Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
3 lanes blocked on I-75 Northbound following vehicle crash with injuries

BRADENTON, Fla. — According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a vehicle crash with injuries caused a massive backup on I-75 Northbound on Monday evening.

Injuries were reported, and three lanes are currently blocked.

This is an ongoing development.

