Bradenton man arrested in stabbing death of woman on 8th Avenue East

BRADENTON, Fla. — A Bradenton man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of 44-year-old Thania Fuenmayor, who was found outside her SUV after a minor traffic crash on Sept. 28.

According to the Bradenton Police Department (BPD), officers responded at approximately 8:30 p.m. at the 2100 block of 8th Avenue East, and they discovered Fuenmayor suffering from extensive stab wounds. Despite emergency aid from officers and EMS, she died at the scene.

Detectives from the Bradenton Police Department and the Manatee Homicide Investigation Unit recovered multiple items, including a knife, and later identified Francisco Ramos-Moradel, 69, as the suspect.

Police said Ramos-Moradel, who lives about two blocks from the scene and was acquainted with Fuenmayor, was arrested early Saturday morning for second-degree murder with help from the Tampa Police Department.

He is being held at the Hillsborough County jail, awaiting extradition to Manatee County.

This is an ongoing investigation.

