Bradenton man with medical conditions reported missing: MCSO

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities are searching for 69-year-old Sylvester Williams, who was last seen on April 17 in the 2000 block of 26th Avenue East in Bradenton.

Deputies said Williams was wearing a grey jumpsuit when he was last spotted. He is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing about 90 pounds, and having medical conditions that require medication.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.