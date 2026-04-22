Former Palmetto pastor found guilty of child porn, sexual abuse charges: MCSO

PALMETTO, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said a former Palmetto pastor was sentenced to three life sentences after he was found guilty of capital sexual battery and multiple charges related to child pornography.

MCSO said Jonathan Elwing, a former senior pastor at Palm View First Baptist Church, was found guilty on 12 counts, including capital sexual battery, production of sexual abuse materials and possession of child sexual abuse materials.

According to MCSO, they received information in June of 2024 that Elwing, who was 43 years old at the time, used cryptocurrency to purchase child sexual abuse material.

MCSO deputies then searched Elwing's home and the church where he worked in Palmetto.

Elwing was arrested and charged with four counts of child pornography. According to MCSO, he resigned from his position at the church before being arrested.

After his arrest, deputies announced Elwing was facing 14 additional charges, including two counts of capital sexual battery, six counts of production of child sexual abuse material, and six counts of possession of child sexual abuse material.

A forensic search of the former pastor's cell phone revealed images of him sexually battering a child along with the production and possession of 12 images of child pornography, according to court records.

Detectives said they also discovered covert cameras at the residence and the church's office.

MCSO said Elwing had been a pastor for 24 years and had been a pastor in the area since 2019.

In April of 2026, deputies said Elwing was given three consecutive life sentences.