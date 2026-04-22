Bradenton police fire officer arrested on felony child abuse: BPD

BRADENTON, Fla. — Bradenton police announced Wednesday an officer has been relieved of his duties following a felony child abuse arrest.

According to the Bradenton police's release, 29-year-old Nicolas Leeman was booked into the Manatee County Jail on a Hillsborough County warrant the morning of April 22.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) charged Leeman in connection with an off-duty incident involving one of his children.

Leeman joined Bradenton police in October 2022.

In a release, Brandenton police said, "The Bradenton Police Department expects all members, both on and off duty, to uphold the highest standards of conduct. The alleged actions are unacceptable, contradict our mission to ensure a safe community, and do not align with the department's values."

The investigation is ongoing. And Leeman will be extradited.