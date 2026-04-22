Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Actions

Bradenton police fire officer arrested on felony child abuse: BPD

Bradenton Police Department
WFTS
Bradenton Police Department
Posted
and last updated

BRADENTON, Fla. — Bradenton police announced Wednesday an officer has been relieved of his duties following a felony child abuse arrest.

According to the Bradenton police's release, 29-year-old Nicolas Leeman was booked into the Manatee County Jail on a Hillsborough County warrant the morning of April 22.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) charged Leeman in connection with an off-duty incident involving one of his children.

Leeman joined Bradenton police in October 2022.

In a release, Brandenton police said, "The Bradenton Police Department expects all members, both on and off duty, to uphold the highest standards of conduct. The alleged actions are unacceptable, contradict our mission to ensure a safe community, and do not align with the department's values."

The investigation is ongoing. And Leeman will be extradited.

Owner of Storm Distillery dies from injuries in explosion, fire

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Chad Mills spoke with Kara Schulte, a family friend who started the GoFundMe and described David Mohr as someone who brought people together and created a welcoming space in downtown Inverness.

Owner of Storm Distillery dies from injuries in explosion

More Sarasota and Manatee County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.