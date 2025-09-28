Bradenton woman killed after losing control of vehicle: FHP

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Bradenton woman was killed in a Manatee County crash early Sunday morning after she lost control of the car she was driving, authorities said.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, the 25-year-old driver was traveling a sedan-type vehicle eastbound on Cortez Road West, east of 44th Avenue East at about 1:48 a.m.

She then failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, entered the grass shoulder, and hit both a light and utility pole, FHP officials said.

She died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.