Bradenton woman killed after losing control of vehicle: FHP

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Bradenton woman was killed in a Manatee County crash early Sunday morning after she lost control of the car she was driving, authorities said.
According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, the 25-year-old driver was traveling a sedan-type vehicle eastbound on Cortez Road West, east of 44th Avenue East at about 1:48 a.m.
She then failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, entered the grass shoulder, and hit both a light and utility pole, FHP officials said.
She died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
