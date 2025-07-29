Deputies investigating death of 2 people outside of Sarasota discount store

SARASOTA, Fla. — Deputies launched a death investigation after two people were found dead outside of a Sarasota discount store.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said early Tuesday morning, the two victims were found at the rear of Ollie's Bargain Outlet on Cattleman Road.

Deputies said it appears to be an isolated incident. While there is no threat to the public or an apparent suspect at large, they are actively investigating the incident and may provide more information later.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Criminal Investigation Section at 941-861-4900 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS(8477).