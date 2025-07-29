Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Actions

Deputies investigating death of 2 people outside of Sarasota discount store

Police Lights
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AP Photo/Matt Rourke
Police Lights
Posted

SARASOTA, Fla. — Deputies launched a death investigation after two people were found dead outside of a Sarasota discount store.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said early Tuesday morning, the two victims were found at the rear of Ollie's Bargain Outlet on Cattleman Road.

Deputies said it appears to be an isolated incident. While there is no threat to the public or an apparent suspect at large, they are actively investigating the incident and may provide more information later.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Criminal Investigation Section at 941-861-4900 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS(8477).

There are some truly inspiring people who call the Tampa Bay area home. People who overcome odds that others could not even imagine. Tampa Bay 28 anchor Lauren St. Germain met a woman who is doing just that, as she competes at an international level after 2 life-saving lung transplants.

Local woman prepares to compete in World Transplant Games after 2 life-saving transplants

More Sarasota and Manatee County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.