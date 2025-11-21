High school after-school program employee arrested for inappropriate touching of teen boys: Sarasota PD

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota Police Department (SPD) said a school aftercare program employee has been arrested and charged after three teen students reported him for inappropriate touching.

The three students are boys, ages 14 to 15, and attend either Sarasota School of Arts and Sciences (SSAS) or Sarasota High School, per police.

Police said on Sept. 22, the parents of one of the victims reported their son had been sexually assaulted on campus by 21-year-old Cobie Bradley while he was employed by SSAS.

Detectives said they interviewed SSAS staff and learned Bradley was hired in August and he was assigned to the aftercare program in September.

On Oct. 17, several students unrelated to the investigation saw Bradley on campus and told their band director they were uncomfortable because he had been inappropriately touching students.

Police said detectives spoke to an officer at Sarasota High School (SHS), who said Bradley was volunteering there and on Oct. 28, a second victim then came forward and said Bradley inappropriately touched him two times during band camp in July at SHS.

SPD said on Nov. 12, a third victim then disclosed Bradley had inappropriately touched him in late August or early September at SSAS.

Bradley was arrested on Nov. 19 and charged with one count of lewd and lascivious conduct on a victim under 16 and two counts of lewd and molestation on a victim under 16.

Bradley was given a $75,000 bond in total and police said per the conditions for his release, he will be highly supervised, cannot have contact with the victims and must not return to the schools.

Sarasota Police detectives are concerned there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

Tampa Bay 28 Mugshot Policy When a mugshot is used

If the person is still on the loose and a potential threat to the community; if there is a good chance that showing the suspect would help identify additional victims or otherwise protect the public from a serious threat or if the crime or the suspect is of such a significant note that seeing them in a mugshot is in the greater public interest. Using previous mugshots

Only if the story is specifically talking about that previous crime We do not show mugshots of victims

This policy started in early 2021