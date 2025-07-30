Fatal shooting investigation in Bradenton involving a father and son: MCSO

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said detectives are investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of a 76-year-old man.

MCSO said deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 12300 block of Baypointe Terrace in Bradenton shortly before noon on July 29.

Deputies said they found 35-year-old Ian Douglas rendering aid to his father, 76-year-old Andrew Douglas, who was shot once in the neck. Emergency personnel attempted to revive Andrew, but he was pronounced dead shortly after first responders arrived.

The report said Ian told deputies he was showing his father his handgun when it accidentally went off.

MCSO said after further investigation, detectives charged Ian with Manslaughter by culpable negligence and booked him into jail.

This is an ongoing investigation.