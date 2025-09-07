Fight leads to fatal stabbing in Bradenton: MCSO

BRADENTON, Fla. — A man was charged with murder in Bradenton after he fatally stabbed a man Sunday morning, authorities said.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO), the suspect arrested was 39-year-old Jean Addition.

Shortly after 2 a.m., deputies responded to a home in the 400 block of 60th Avenue Drive East in Bradenton.

Upon arrival, they found two men injured with one suffering from multiple stab wounds and the other with a laceration to his head, MCSO officials said.

Both men were taken to separate hospitals for treatment.

The 40-year-old stabbing victim died at 7:15 a.m. at Blake Hospital. His identity was being withheld pending notification to family members.

According to witnesses at the scene, the incident began as an argument between the two men. Addition then stabbed the victim multiple times, MCSO officials said.

Detectives charged Addition with murder and booked him at the Manatee County Jail.

The motive behind the fight remains unclear.

The investigation is ongoing.