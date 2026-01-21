Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Florida man with previous kidnapping charge was shot, killed after attempting to abduct woman in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. — A man with a previous kidnapping conviction was shot and killed after allegedly attempting to abduct a woman in the Bradenton area.

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said Nicholas Palomo was shot by a man who was protecting himself and his wife on Jan. 1.

Palomo is alleged to have attempted to abduct the woman who was walking her dog in the area. MCSO said the woman ran away and went back to her house, where she alerted her husband.

The husband went outside and confronted Palomo. MCSO said Palomo started going towards the man, and he fired a single shot at him.

Palomo died at the scene.

MCSO said Palomo had caused a disturbance at a nearby Circle K convenience store before being shot and seemed to be under the influence of drugs.

Palomo was a convicted felon who had previously served time in prison for kidnapping, MCSO said.

