Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
2  WX Alerts
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Actions

Former assisted living caregiver accused of stealing patient's credit card and stealing over $350,000: SCSO

Credit Cards
Martin Meissner/AP
FILE - This Nov. 18, 2009 file photo shows credit and bank cards with electronic chips in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. In the wake of recent high-profile data breaches, including this weekís revelation that hackers stole consumer data from eBayís computer systems, Visa and MasterCard are renewing a push to speed the adoption of microchips into U.S. credit and debit cards. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)
Credit Cards
Posted

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO)said it has arrested two people who are accused of fraudulently using the credit card of a woman and her late husband for over $360,000 in purchases.

SCSO said an owner of a jewelry store contacted them in July 20 after two customers identified as Reinier Reinoso, and Suyeng Daniels-Lopez made $40,000 in jewelry purchases in a short period of time. When the couple returned again to make a purchase, the owner asked for identification and neither could provide.

Detectives found the credit card being used at the jewelry store belonged to a man who had died in March of 2026.

SCSO said Daniels-Lopez worked at an assisted living facility and was assigned to care for the man whose credit card he was using before he died, along with his wife. Daniel-Lopez was fired from the facility on June 2026.

Detectives found between June 2 and August 25, 2026, the victim’s credit card was used in more than 550 transactions totaling $240,272.85. During that same period, victims made 21 payments totaling $361,938.23 from both victims’ bank accounts to the credit card company.

Reinoso and Daniels-Lopez were arrested and charged with exploitation of an elderly person, grand theft from a Person 65 years of age or older, and criminal use of personal identifiable information.

'My heart breaks': Woman describes helping injured students after deadly school bus crash in Polk County

A woman on her way to work Monday morning found herself helping injured Winter Haven High School students after a school bus crash that killed two people.

Woman describes helping injured students after deadly school bus crash in Polk County

More Sarasota and Manatee County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.