Former assisted living caregiver accused of stealing patient's credit card and stealing over $350,000: SCSO

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO)said it has arrested two people who are accused of fraudulently using the credit card of a woman and her late husband for over $360,000 in purchases.

SCSO said an owner of a jewelry store contacted them in July 20 after two customers identified as Reinier Reinoso, and Suyeng Daniels-Lopez made $40,000 in jewelry purchases in a short period of time. When the couple returned again to make a purchase, the owner asked for identification and neither could provide.

Detectives found the credit card being used at the jewelry store belonged to a man who had died in March of 2026.

SCSO said Daniels-Lopez worked at an assisted living facility and was assigned to care for the man whose credit card he was using before he died, along with his wife. Daniel-Lopez was fired from the facility on June 2026.

Detectives found between June 2 and August 25, 2026, the victim’s credit card was used in more than 550 transactions totaling $240,272.85. During that same period, victims made 21 payments totaling $361,938.23 from both victims’ bank accounts to the credit card company.

Reinoso and Daniels-Lopez were arrested and charged with exploitation of an elderly person, grand theft from a Person 65 years of age or older, and criminal use of personal identifiable information.