Man arrested for child neglect of his 3 kids in Sarasota, police say

SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota police said a man was arrested for child neglect after his three sons were found in deplorable conditions.

In Sept. 2025, SPD said they stopped at the home on the 1700 block of 23rd Street in Sarasota when they recognized a man sleeping on the front porch. The man said he was friends with the resident, Tony Mayner, 48.

Officers looked through the windows and saw that the home was in disarray, and the living conditions raised concerns for the kids living inside. The officers asked Mayner if they could enter to check on the kids, and he allowed them to.

According to SPD, they found empty beer cans, trash, and various bugs. The refrigerators did not have food, and there was no furniture in the home other than dirty beds. Manyer told the officers the kids had not been enrolled in school for two years. Mayner has three sons, ages 10, 11, and 14.

Authorities worked with community partners to provide clothing, personal items, shoes, and school supplies, as well as food and water. The kids were re-enrolled in school, and a DCF report was also made.

On Nov. 6, SPD conducted a welfare check on the kids at the same home after receiving complaints that the children had not been in school. When they entered the home, they saw several cockroaches running across the floor, wood rot, and strong, moldy odors.

Authorities said the food in the fridge and cabinets was barely edible. Officers said there were more alcoholic beverages for Mayner in the two fridges than edible food for children. Mayner also told officers that one of his kids was bitten by their dog last night and not taken to receive medical care.

Police arrested Mayner, and during the interview, he consented to a drug test. Mayner tested positive for methamphetamines. He was charged with three counts of child neglect.