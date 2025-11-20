Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bayshore HS football assistant coach arrested again for soliciting minor for sex: MCSO

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities in Manatee County arrested a 42-year-old high school football coach Wednesday night on a charge of soliciting another minor for sex.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) announced detectives became aware of another female student at Bayshore High School who had been approached by Lagarius Spikes and solicited for sexual acts.

According to MCSO, "the 15-year-old girl reported Spikes, who was employed at the school as a coach and graduation enhancement technician, had made sexually explicit comments to her as early as August of this year."

On Nov. 12, MCSO said the 15-year-old girl had a conversation with Spikes in his office, where he expressed he wanted to engage in sexual acts with her.

MCSO added that the statement and evidence collected during the investigation give probable cause to charge Spikes with soliciting sexual battery by an authority figure involving a victim under the age of 18.

Spikes was arrested at his home just hours after being released on bond from the Manatee County Jail for the same criminal offense involving a 16-year-old girl.

Detectives continue to gather information regarding Spikes' interactions with other students.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

