Man charged with homicide after fight between groups leaves woman dead: SPD

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota Police Department (SPD) charged a man with homicide on Sunday after a woman was killed during a fight between several groups if people, authorities said.

Grevil Vicente Bonilla Enamorado, 29, was the suspect police arrested. According to an SPD report, the homicide occurred just before 3:15 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Washington Boulevard (U.S. Highway 301).

A preliminary investigation showed that several groups of people were in a fight outside when Enamorado pulled out a gun and fired shots.

Several witnesses heard the shots and held Enamorado until officers arrived.

One woman died at the scene and another man was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital in stable condition, the report stated.

SPD said current information didn’t show that Enamorado knew the victims.

Enamorado was charged with homicide and aggravated battery with a firearm.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 941-263-6070 or Sarasota Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS (8477).