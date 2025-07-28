Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Actions

Man dies after being found at bottom of Bradenton pool: MCSO

Manatee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO)
WFTS
Manatee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO)
Posted
and last updated

BRADENTON, Fla. — A man died after he was found at the bottom of a pool in Bradenton early Monday morning.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office reported about 25 people were swimming in the pool at the Fountain Lake Apartments on Fountain Lake Circle when a man, later identified as 27-year-old Tchaly Orphee, was found lying at the bottom around 1:30 a.m.

Orphee was pulled onto the pool deck, and bystanders attempted CPR. Deputies and EMS arrived a few minutes later to continue life-saving efforts, but he was pronounced dead shortly after 2 a.m.

During an investigation, deputies found that a large group had gathered at the pool for a party, despite it being closed and lacking any lights. The victim's friends said he was not a strong swimmer and likely slipped under without anyone noticing.

MCSO said there were no signs of foul play, and it appears to be an accidental drowning.

There are some truly inspiring people who call the Tampa Bay area home. People who overcome odds that others could not even imagine. Tampa Bay 28 anchor Lauren St. Germain met a woman who is doing just that, as she competes at an international level after 2 life-saving lung transplants.

Local woman prepares to compete in World Transplant Games after 2 life-saving transplants

More Sarasota and Manatee County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.