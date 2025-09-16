Man hospitalized after being shot by deputies in Parrish: MCSO

PARRISH, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said a man has been hospitalized after being shot by deputies in Parrish.

MCSO said at around 10 p.m. on Sept. 15, deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 13000 block of Shimmering Amethyst Court.

Upon arrival, deputies encountered 29-year-old Hayden Firth outside the home. According to MCSO, Firth did not follow the deputies' commands and pulled a firearm from his waistband.

The report said deputies fired multiple rounds at Firth, hitting him three times.

According to deputies, Firth was transported to the hospital for treatment, where he remains in critical, but stable condition.

MCSO said no deputies were injured, and the three deputies involved in the incident are on administrative leave as part of standard agency policy during officer-involved shooting investigations.

There will be a press conference at MCSO's Operations Center at 1 p.m. on Sept. 16.