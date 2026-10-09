Manatee County sheriff's office issues alert for missing endangered adult

The Manatee County sheriff's office issued an alert for a missing endangered adult Friday evening.

Officials say they believe Gino Battisti, 88, left his home in the 6500 block of Lincoln Road in Bradenton around 1:50 p.m. on Friday.

"Battisti suffers from memory loss and may be disoriented, raising concerns for his safety," officials said in the alert.

He was driving a white 2018 Chevrolet Equinox with Florida license plate IL53BA, the sheriff's office said.

A license plate reader camera captured an image of his vehicle in the 400 block of 9th Avenue West in Bradenton around 5 p.m., according to officials.

Deputies are actively searching for him, the alert said, and the sheriff's office asked anyone with information to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.