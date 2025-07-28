Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Actions

Manatee man arrested after attempting to murder wife during fishing trip: Court documents

Water Surface
Storyblocks Enterprise
Water Surface of the North Sea
Water Surface
Posted
and last updated

BEAN POINT, Fla. — According to court documents, Douglas Naeher is accused of attempting to murder his wife, Stephanie, during a boating trip off the coast of Bean Point, Florida.

The couple, married for three years and together for six, set out on a trip where Naeher became violent, documents said. He physically assaulted the victim, hitting, kicking, and attempting to throw her overboard. When she tried to call for help, he took her phone and threw it into the ocean. Stephanie described being repeatedly punched, stomped on, and eventually losing consciousness after being knocked down.

In an attempt to survive, she pretended to be dead, court documents said. Naeher then allegedly strangled her while saying, “I’m going to [expletive] kill you.” When another vessel approached, he let her go and fled the scene by boat, leaving her in open water. He later returned, dragged her by the hair, and assaulted her again when she climbed back aboard. Eventually, she escaped and called the authorities. Surveillance footage confirmed parts of the timeline, but Naeher’s location remained unknown.

There are some truly inspiring people who call the Tampa Bay area home. People who overcome odds that others could not even imagine. Tampa Bay 28 anchor Lauren St. Germain met a woman who is doing just that, as she competes at an international level after 2 life-saving lung transplants.

Local woman prepares to compete in World Transplant Games after 2 life-saving transplants

More Sarasota and Manatee County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.