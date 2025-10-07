New Manatee County Schools Superintendent sits down for interview, shares priorities for district

BRADENTON, Fla. — Dr. Laurie Breslin has worked her way through the district, now up to a role she calls an honor and a privilege: serving as Superintendent for the School District of Manatee County.

“I found my way to what I believe truly is my calling, and that is to work with students and teachers,” said Dr. Breslin.

In early September, Breslin was sworn in to the job. She entered the role after the school board terminated the previous Superintendent’s contract without cause in May.

“I think what I believe that the community needs to know that when problems arise, we will be factual, we will be timely in our response, and we’re open to feedback,” said Breslin. “We want to hear what the community needs so we can provide that information back to them and be the best choice for their children.”

This week, Tampa Bay 28 reporter Mary O’Connell, who covers education, sat down with Dr. Breslin for a one-on-one interview.

Here is an excerpt of the questions that Tampa Bay 28 reporter Mary O'Connell asked Superintendent Breslin.

You have been in the job now for about a month as Manatee County Schools Superintendent. How has everything been going?

“It’s been a great start to the first month in the job. We’re surrounded by a great team here at the school district. The teachers are doing what they’re supposed to be doing, and that is focused on our students, and so, so far, everything is off to the best start.”

Now, some people might not know you are a product of Manatee County Schools. What do you think that adds to your experience and your leadership as Manatee County Schools Superintendent?

“I think being here as a teacher, administrator, district administrator, but most importantly, as a parent, I understand what our community needs, I understand what parents need, and I understand what students need to perform well in our school district.”

You talked about being an administrator, a teacher. You’re obviously a parent. How does that lend itself then to being the top educator for this school district?

“I think it just goes hand in hand. I’ve worked and lived here. I was a former student here, and so you can see where there are opportunities for growth and improvement. You can see things that we have been doing really well, and we just need to amplify a bit more.”

What would you say are some of your priorities as Superintendent for the district?

“First and foremost, safety and security is always our number one priority. If we have a safe, secure learning environment, our students will learn, and then student achievement on every level, whether we’re talking in terms of improving literacy or making sure that all of our students have a college or career plan post-graduation. Those are the priorities for the school district.”

What challenges do you see that the school district may face, or do you see some areas that you think the school district could improve on?

“Literacy is always going to be a top focus. It is a challenge. We have students that don’t come in kindergarten ready. We’ve done a wonderful job with building our Pre-K programs, and we’re seeing the results of that. We’re seeing a higher pass rate on those later exams. We’re seeing a higher graduation rate, and we believe this is largely in part to that focus on early literacy skills.”

We’re, I guess, halfway through the first semester of the school year. Are you excited for the direction that things are going? Still settling into the job, or you feel like you really got your feet under you at this point?

“I am very excited with the way the direction is going. At our upcoming board meeting tomorrow (Tuesday), we will be going over our PM1 data, and that’s our state test for ELA and math. We’re seeing really strong reports coming out. We are starting in a stronger place than we were last year, and if we can just keep this momentum going, we have the best teachers, we have strong school leaders, we have great district teams that surround our schools, and if we keep that momentum going, we will see the growth, and that is to eventually become an A district, and that is eventually to make sure that every student who graduates Manatee has a plan post-secondary.”

What message do you want to leave parents, families, students, and teachers as you get going in your first year as Superintendent?

“I think parents and teachers and students just need to know that we’re in good hands. We have a good path forward, and we have great opportunities in the school district, and we’re going to keep celebrating those opportunities.”

