Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Actions

Palmetto teen driving SUV fails to yield, hits another teen on e-bike at Manatee County crosswalk: FHP

Covering_Manatee.png
WFTS
Covering_Manatee.png
Posted

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A teen e-bicyclist was seriously injured Thursday morning at Erie Road and Fort Hamer Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Officials say the crash happened at 7:10 a.m.

FHP said the e-bicyclist entered the south-marked crosswalk at the intersection. A teen driving an SUV then turned right onto Fort Hammer Road and struck the bicyclist.

The teen bicyclist was flown by air ambulance to HCA Florida Blake Hospital in serious condition, FHP said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Homeowner loses decade-long legal battle against St. Pete over unrecorded water pipelines

An Odessa man lost his legal battle against the city of St. Petersburg today after a jury ruled that two massive water mains buried under his property can remain.

Homeowner loses decade-long legal battle against St. Petersburg over unrecorded water pipelines

More Sarasota and Manatee County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.