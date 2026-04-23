Palmetto teen driving SUV fails to yield, hits another teen on e-bike at Manatee County crosswalk: FHP

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A teen e-bicyclist was seriously injured Thursday morning at Erie Road and Fort Hamer Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Officials say the crash happened at 7:10 a.m.

FHP said the e-bicyclist entered the south-marked crosswalk at the intersection. A teen driving an SUV then turned right onto Fort Hammer Road and struck the bicyclist.

The teen bicyclist was flown by air ambulance to HCA Florida Blake Hospital in serious condition, FHP said.

The crash remains under investigation.