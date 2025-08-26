Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police investigate homicide after victim found with gunshot wound in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. — Bradenton Police said they are investigating a homicide after a victim was found with a gunshot wound overnight.

On Monday, Aug. 25, around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on the 400 block of 11th Ave East and found a gunshot victim outside a home. Officers immediately began first aid, but the victim died at the hospital early Tuesday morning.

BPD detectives said the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Brian Sands at brian.sands@bradentonpd.com or call 941-932-9300.

