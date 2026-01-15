2 victims, 1 dead after reports of medical complex shooting in Bradenton: Police

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Bradenton Police Department (BPD) said one person is dead and another hospitalized after reports of a shooting at a medical complex on Thursday afternoon.

Police said officers are investigating in the 5200 block of Fourth Avenue Circle East.

BPD responded to a report of shots fired at a medical complex just before 1 p.m., when the victims were located, with one suffering fatal injuries. The other was transported to the hospital.

A potential suspect is in custody, per BPD.

The Manatee Homicide Investigation Unit and CSI are on scene.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.